Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 254.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.