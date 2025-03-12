Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.