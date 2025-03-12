Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

