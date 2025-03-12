Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 40,438 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 138,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 95,584 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 188,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 123,877 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 88,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHB stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

