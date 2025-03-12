Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,562,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,013,000 after buying an additional 364,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,492,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,360,000 after acquiring an additional 116,080 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,744,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 710,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,828,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 254,240 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

