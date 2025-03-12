Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 1st

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,740.18. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

