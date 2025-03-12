Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OXLCZ stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $24.37.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
