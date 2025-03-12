Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 31st

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 3.6% increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

