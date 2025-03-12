Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 127,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $469.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.