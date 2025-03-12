Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,051,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 1,910,992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

