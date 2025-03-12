EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

