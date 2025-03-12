Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $31,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $612.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.