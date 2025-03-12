Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9,157.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,604 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,458,355,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after buying an additional 226,943 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,831,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after buying an additional 1,284,715 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

