Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,817 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

