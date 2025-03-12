EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,165 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

