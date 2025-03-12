EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

