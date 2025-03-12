Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,368,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,909,641 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $77.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

