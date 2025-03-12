Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,368,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,909,641 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $77.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Institutions Bought 3 Stocks Heavily in Q1 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.