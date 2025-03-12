SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Acquires Shares of 8,600 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 7.4 %

ITB opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.