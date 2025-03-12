EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,979,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

