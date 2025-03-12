SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Invests $222,000 in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co owned 1.58% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,216 shares during the period.

Get Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QDTE opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $46.76.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2984 per share. This is a positive change from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.