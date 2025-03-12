SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Invests $222,000 in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co owned 1.58% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,216 shares during the period.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:QDTE opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $46.76.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Beyond a Market Correction, Moves to Make Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.