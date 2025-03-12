Lane Generational LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises about 5.4% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 288,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 6.2 %

OR stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 211.72 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

