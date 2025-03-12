Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in MicroStrategy stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 8.9 %

MSTR opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.71 and its 200 day moving average is $280.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

