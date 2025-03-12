99,687 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.