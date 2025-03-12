Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $120,553,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.38.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $526.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.72.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.