goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$151.57 and last traded at C$151.77, with a volume of 29861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$157.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$171.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$174.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

