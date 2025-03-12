Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 214.52 ($2.78). Approximately 3,642,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,839,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

HOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

