TSE:BOS FY2026 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BOS opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38. The stock has a market cap of C$68.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.29. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$6.31.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,451. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

