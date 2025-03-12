Brokers Issue Forecasts for W.W. Grainger FY2026 Earnings

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report released on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $45.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $45.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $40.30 per share.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $981.16 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,076.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 111.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.