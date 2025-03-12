Research Analysts Set Expectations for Domo Q1 Earnings

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domo in a report released on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst A. Platt expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domo’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domo’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOMO. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

