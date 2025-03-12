Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.36.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TLN

Talen Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

TLN stock opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.