ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical stock opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.