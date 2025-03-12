Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,322.09 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,154.20 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,322.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,647 shares of company stock valued at $236,483,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

