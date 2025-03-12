FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.10, Zacks reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.01. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

