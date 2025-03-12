Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.58), Zacks reports. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIIBF shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

