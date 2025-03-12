ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $88.83. 36,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 309,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ICF International by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

