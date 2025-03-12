First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

