Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

