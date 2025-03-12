Bare Financial Services Inc Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Bare Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc owned 0.61% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISMD opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.09. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

