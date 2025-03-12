Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

