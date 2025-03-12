Bare Financial Services Inc Has $13.19 Million Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Inspire International ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc owned 4.69% of Inspire International ETF worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWJD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Inspire International ETF by 2,095.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire International ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire International ETF alerts:

Inspire International ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Inspire International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $308.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.