Bare Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $241.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

