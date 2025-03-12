Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

