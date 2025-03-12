Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $328,419,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $531.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

