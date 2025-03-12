Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 97,018 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 638.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after acquiring an additional 584,732 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

