Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,331,000 after acquiring an additional 202,963 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

