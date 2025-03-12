Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 211 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS REGL opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.6061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.