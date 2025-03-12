Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,558 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $934.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

