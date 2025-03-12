Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stake Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,834,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 264,772 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.