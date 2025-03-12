Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Enterprises to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

WOR opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

