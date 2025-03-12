Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3758 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 123.9% increase from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

